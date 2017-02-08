Postcards to President Trump: 'You've...

Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed my dream'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

People from each of the seven countries affected by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration have sent video postcards to the US leader expressing their frustration with the measure. The order, which has been temporarily frozen, suspended refugee admissions for at least 120 days and barred people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US for at least 90 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 23 hr Jeremy 50
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Laurice Tatum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,640 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC