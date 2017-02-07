Ping-Ponging Between Continents And From Hope To Despair, 2 Families Finally Arrive In U.S.

Nine individuals from Yemen arrived in Virginia on Monday morning, nine days after being turned away by U.S. authorities tasked with implementing President Donald Trump's travel ban that targets seven Muslim-majority countries. Aziz and Ammar Aqel Mohammed Aziz, 19 and 21 respectively, walked out into the international arrivals terminal at Dulles Airport, where their father, Aqel, was eagerly waiting for them, his blue blazer adorned with an American flag pin.

