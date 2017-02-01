Pentagon: US prepared to defend water...

Pentagon: US prepared to defend waters off Yemen

The United States is prepared to defend access to waters off the coast of Yemen where a Saudi frigate was attacked earlier this week, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said Thursday.

