Pentagon Says Civilians, Children Likely Killed In Raid On Al-Qaeda In Yemen

The Pentagon on February 1 said that civilians, including children, likely were killed during a dawn raid on an Al-Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week. "A team designated by the operational task force commander has concluded regrettably that civilian noncombatants were likely killed in the midst of a firefight during a raid in Yemen January 29. Casualties may include children," the U.S. Central Command said.

