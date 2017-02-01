Pentagon Says Civilians, Children Lik...

Pentagon Says Civilians, Children Likely Killed In Raid On Al-Qaeda In Yemen

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

The Pentagon on February 1 said that civilians, including children, likely were killed during a dawn raid on an Al-Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week. "A team designated by the operational task force commander has concluded regrettably that civilian noncombatants were likely killed in the midst of a firefight during a raid in Yemen January 29. Casualties may include children," the U.S. Central Command said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Laurice Tatum 1
News Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,211 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC