Pakistanis return home after 10-year detention in Yemen
Islamabad, Feb 10 - Seven Pakistani fishermen detained in Yemen for over a decade will return to Pakistan. The fishermen, who hail from Balochistan and Sindh's coastal areas, crossed the international water boundaries 10 years ago and were taken into custody by Yemeni authorities, the Dawn reported on Friday.
