Over 20 mln people facing food insecurity in four countries: UN chief

7 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Over 20 million people in South Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and north-east Nigeria are facing "devastating" levels of food insecurity, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters here on Wednesday. Among them, nearly 1.4 million children are at imminent risk of death from severe acute malnutrition, according to UN statistics.

Chicago, IL

