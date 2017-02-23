Over 20 mln people facing food insecurity in four countries: UN chief
Over 20 million people in South Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and north-east Nigeria are facing "devastating" levels of food insecurity, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters here on Wednesday. Among them, nearly 1.4 million children are at imminent risk of death from severe acute malnutrition, according to UN statistics.
