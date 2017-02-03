NYC Yemenis close bodegas to protest ...

NYC Yemenis close bodegas to protest Trump travel ban

Hundreds of Yemeni Americans in New York shut their shops on Thursday in a city-wide strike protesting the Trump administration's executive order banning visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Yemen. Many of them own the "bodegas" which were shuttered in protest.

Chicago, IL

