NYC Yemenis close bodegas to protest Trump travel ban
Hundreds of Yemeni Americans in New York shut their shops on Thursday in a city-wide strike protesting the Trump administration's executive order banning visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Yemen. Many of them own the "bodegas" which were shuttered in protest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|48 min
|WE WON
|8
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
|Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Laurice Tatum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC