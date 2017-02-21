Norwegian Refugee Council staff abducted in Yemen
Yemen's conflict pits a Saudi-led Arab coalition supportive of President Hadi against Iran-backed Houthis [Hani Mohammed/AP] Yemeni rebels abducted a dozen local staff working for the Norwegian Refugee Council in the Red Sea district of Hodeida. The 12 workers were taken hostage from the aid group's offices in rebel-held Hali district late last week, Local Affairs Minister Abdul Raqib Fattah said in a statement carried by the pro-government sabanew.net news website.
