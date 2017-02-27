In Yemen, UN aid chief rallies support for relief efforts to prevent famine

Stephen O'Brien, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator visits IDP families living on the edge in Aden with nothing but the most rudimentary shelter Yemen. Photo: OCHA Yemen 27 February 2017 – The parties to the conflict in Yemen need to continue providing humanitarian access, and the international community needs to step up its funding for life-saving operations, the United Nations relief aid chief said today during his visit to the port city of Aden.

