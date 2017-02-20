In Red Sea, Gulf states look to block Iran's expansion

Moves by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to expand their military reach across the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden have long-term objectives, most prominent among them blocking Iranian adA vances in a region that has become increasingly strategic in the strugA gle between the Arab monarchies and the Islamic Republic. The drive by the two heavyA weights of the Gulf Cooperation Council to strengthen their regional security roles has picked up steam as the United States' scalA ing back of its military commitment as protector of the Arab monarchies in the Gulf has encouraged Iran's efforts to assert itself as the dominant regional power.

