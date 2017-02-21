Hundreds of thousands of Yemeni child...

Hundreds of thousands of Yemeni children are nearing starvation

Friday Feb 24

Hundreds of thousands of Yemeni children languishing in refugee camps and remote villages are nearing starvation. Families who fled airstrikes are being forced to return to war-shattered homes, risking their lives again.

Chicago, IL

