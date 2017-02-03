How Donald Trump's first military action went from the Obama White House to deadly raid

The US military released five brief video clips Friday, Feb 3, 2017 showing for the first time some of the information seized in Sunday's counterterrorism raid against al Qaeda in Yemen. WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump first learned about a planned military raid in Yemen days before the mission actually took place, government officials told CNN, giving his conditional go-ahead to his top military brass over dinner in the White House residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.