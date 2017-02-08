Gulf-backed Yemeni forces capture Red...

Gulf-backed Yemeni forces capture Red Sea coast city: agency

Tuesday

Yemeni government forces backed by Gulf Arab troops have secured the Red Sea coast city of al-Mokha, United Arab Emirates news agency WAM reported on Tuesday, in a push that paves the way for an advance on the country's main port city of Hodeidah. Supporters of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi have been fighting for weeks to capture the small town, which once served as a main port for exporting coffee, from the Iran-aligned Houthi that has held it since early 2015.

Chicago, IL

