GE, Turkish company sign deal to support Yemen's electricity infrastructure
GE has signed a deal with A alA k Enerji to support Yemen's electricity infrastructure by supplying two units of its advanced TM2500 aeroderivative gas turbine generators, the company announced in a statement on Feb. 14. The units will generate up to 60 megawatts of electricity, helping to provide power quickly to meet the demand for electricity in Aden, according to the statement. They were shipped from GE's facility in Hungary to Yemen and are currently being installed for power delivery before the upcoming summer.
