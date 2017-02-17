GE, Turkish company sign deal to supp...

GE, Turkish company sign deal to support Yemen's electricity infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Turkish Daily News

GE has signed a deal with A alA k Enerji to support Yemen's electricity infrastructure by supplying two units of its advanced TM2500 aeroderivative gas turbine generators, the company announced in a statement on Feb. 14. The units will generate up to 60 megawatts of electricity, helping to provide power quickly to meet the demand for electricity in Aden, according to the statement. They were shipped from GE's facility in Hungary to Yemen and are currently being installed for power delivery before the upcoming summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb 9 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC