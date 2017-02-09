Fake News! Yemen Denies Nyt Claim That U.S. Is Banned From Further Ground Operations

Yesterday, the New York Times reported that "Yemen has withdrawn permission for the United States to run Special Operations ground missions against suspected terrorist groups in the country". The New York Times even shamelessly brought up President Trump's travel ban as being a possibility for this so-called halt in ground operations by saying, It was unclear if Yemen's decision to halt the ground attacks was also influenced by Mr. Trump's inclusion of the country on his list of nations from which he wants to temporarily suspend all immigration, an executive order that is now being challenged in the federal courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.