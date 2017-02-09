Fake News! Yemen Denies Nyt Claim Tha...

Fake News! Yemen Denies Nyt Claim That U.S. Is Banned From Further Ground Operations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gateway Pundit

Yesterday, the New York Times reported that "Yemen has withdrawn permission for the United States to run Special Operations ground missions against suspected terrorist groups in the country". The New York Times even shamelessly brought up President Trump's travel ban as being a possibility for this so-called halt in ground operations by saying, It was unclear if Yemen's decision to halt the ground attacks was also influenced by Mr. Trump's inclusion of the country on his list of nations from which he wants to temporarily suspend all immigration, an executive order that is now being challenged in the federal courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 9 min Flowerz7788 56
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Thu Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,730,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC