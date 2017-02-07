Eight Somali boat refugees perish off Yemen
Geneva, Feb 8 Highlighting the risks of trying to cross the Gulf of Aden, the United Nations refugee agency on Tuesday said that eight Somali refugees were killed while boarding a smugglers' boat on southern Yemen's coast last week. A woman died when the boat's propeller gashed her in the head after she fell overboard and seven men drowned in the accident at Al-Sudaf in Lahj governorate, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said.
