Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on Iran following missile tests

Yesterday Read more: Fox News

The Trump administration imposed new sanctions Friday on nearly two-dozen individuals and companies in response to Iran's recent missile tests, quickly moving to increase the pressure on the regime after putting Tehran "on notice" earlier this week. The U.S. Navy also moved a destroyer into position off the coast of Yemen, amid deep concerns over Iran's support for Shiite rebels there who recently attacked a Saudi naval vessel.

