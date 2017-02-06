Demands for inquiry in poison death of Yemeni journalist

SANAA, Yemen - The Yemeni journalists' union, rights groups, and family members are demanding an inquiry into the mysterious death of a top investigative journalist after an autopsy showed that he was poisoned. On Dec. 20, 35-year-old Mohammed al-Absi, whose work explored the corrupt relations between powerful militias and prominent businessmen, died after having dinner with friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.