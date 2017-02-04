Deadly U.S. raid in Yemen reveals str...

Deadly U.S. raid in Yemen reveals strength of al-Qaida affiliate

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

President Donald Trump travels aboard Marine One to Dover Air Force Base, Del. on Feb. 1, 2017 to meet with family members of Chief of Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, of Peoria, Ill, the U.S. service member who was killed in a raid in Yemen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 9 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 35
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Laurice Tatum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC