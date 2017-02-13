Coalition airstrike kills 6-member family in Yemeni port city Mokha

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemeni dominant Houthi rebels killed a six-member family in an air strike on the family's house in the Red Sea port city of Mokha on Sunday evening, a medic and security official told Xinhua. "Doctor Molok Mahis, director of maternal and childhood center, a non-governmental organization, was critically injured in the air strike on her home in Mokha and she is being now treated at the intensive care in the hospital," the medic told Xinhua by phone.

