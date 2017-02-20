Bipartisan Group Wants Congressional ...

Bipartisan Group Wants Congressional War Votes on ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and Yemen

Monday Feb 20

In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Rep. Jim McGovern and a group of 19 members of Congress from both parties, including Reps. Walter Jones , Barbara Lee , and Justin Amash , urged an immediate vote on authorizations for the use of military force against the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, as well as a separate one for participation in Yemen's civil war.

Chicago, IL

