Arab coalition declares Yemen's Hodeidah a military zone

A Saudi-led coalition has declared Yemen's Hodeidah city a military zone, urging civilians in the Houthi-held Red Sea port to stay in their homes, days after the United Nations warned that air strikes could trap civilians and hamper aid efforts. The military coalition of mainly Gulf Arab states said in a statement late on Sunday civilians in Hodeidah should "remain in their homes and avoid clashes" and that the city would be declared a military zone from 10 a.m. on Monday until further notice.

Chicago, IL

