Amnesty says Yemeni rebels recruit fighters as young as 15
Yemen's Houthi rebels are recruiting fighters as young as 15 and using religious schools to lure teenagers into their ranks without their parents' knowledge, a rights group said Tuesday. Amnesty International described the "appalling" practices in a new report, citing family members of four boys, aged 15 and 17, who were recruited by the rebels and are now fighting along the Yemeni-Saudi border, which has seen some of the heaviest fighting over the past two years.
