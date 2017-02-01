Al-Qaeda fighters in Yemen seemeda

Al-Qaeda fighters seemed ready for Sunday's deadly Navy SEAL raid in Yemen, a source familiar with the raid told ABC News , almost as though they knew the Americans were coming. The raid succeeded in obtaining "a tremendous amount" of information about al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula , White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday, though the firefight killed one SEAL and wounded three others .

