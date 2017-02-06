A father devastated when his sons were turned away from US has 2 reasons to smile again

Ammar Aziz, center, surrounded by family members and friends, arrives at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia with his brother Tareq, not pictured, on Feb. 6, 2017. Tareq Aziz, left, and his brother, Ammar Aziz, hug their father, Aquel Aziz, left rear, and uncle Jamil Assa at Dulles airport in Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.