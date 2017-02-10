7 Pakistani fishermen jailed in Yemen for 10 years returned
Released Pakistani fishermen arrived at the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Seven Pakistani fishermen who were jailed in Yemen for over a decade have returned home after efforts from the International Committee of the Red Cross and Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb 9
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
|Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC