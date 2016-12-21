Yemen's children starve as war drags on

In this December 12, 2016 photo, provided by UNICEF, five-year-old Mohannad Ali lies on a hospital bed in Abs, Yemen. As the first light of dawn trickles in through the hospital window, 19-year-old Mohammed Ali learns that his two-year-old cousin has died of hunger, but he has to remain strong for his little brother Mohannad, who could be next.

