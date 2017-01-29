Yemeni officials: US make surprise raid, killing 3

In this July 24, 2016 file photo, a U.S. military personal stands guard during a graduation ceremony for Afghan troops, in Lashkargah, capital of southern Helmand province, Afghanistan. A U.S. report released Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, said that Afghanistan needs a stable security environment to prevent it from again becoming a safe haven for al-Qaida and other militants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.