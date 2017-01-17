Yemen war death toll reaches 10,000
The UN envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, has said that the death toll in the Yemeni war had reached 10,000, up from the previous figure of 7,000. The UN envoy's statement came after his talks in Aden with the Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Hadi who rejected the UN peace plan.
