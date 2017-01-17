Yemen officials say Houthi rocket kills 6 civilians
Yemeni security officials say a rocket fired by Houthi rebels has killed six civilians, including women and children, when it hit an area in southern Taiz province. They say the Tuesday strike that also destroyed three old houses was part of broader fighting around the central city, Yemen's cultural capital.
