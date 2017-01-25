Yemen loyalists advance into Red Sea town of Mokha19 min ago

Yemen loyalists advance into Red Sea ...

Yemen loyalists advance into Red Sea town of Mokha

Yemeni government forces have advanced into the Red Sea town of Mokha but Shiite rebels are still putting up fierce resistance, a military official said today. Forces loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, captured the police headquarters and several surrounding streets late yesterday, the official said.

Chicago, IL

