Yemen Government Claims Crucial Advance in Battle on Red Sea Coast

Fighters loyal to the Saudi-backed Yemeni president hold a position during a military operation against Shi'ite Houthi rebels and their allies in the coastal district of Dhubab, Jan. 7, 2017. Senior army commanders in Yemen said Saturday that government forces had liberated a key, rebel-held coastal district from Iran-backed Houthi rebels during a military offensive to protect vital Red Sea shipping lanes from rebel artillery and missiles.

