Yemen fighting leaves 120 dead within 24 hours

Intense fighting between Saudi-backed government forces and Shiite Houthi rebels in western Yemen claimed the lives of 120 fighters from the two-warring sides over the past 24 hours, official sources said Sunday. In the latest armed confrontations in and around the country's Red Sea coastal city of Mocha, according to a local official, more than 95 members of the pro-Houthi Shiite forces were killed and many others injured.

