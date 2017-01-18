Yemen: EU-UN partnership to target - alarming' food insecurity
"This is one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. People's access to food is rapidly worsening and urgent action is needed," said Salah Hajj Hassan, FAO Representative in Yemen, in a news release.
