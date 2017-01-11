Yemen conflict: Primary school 'hit in air strike'
A Saudi-led coalition air strike is reported to have killed five people at a primary school in northern Yemen. Two children were among the dead in the Nihm district, which is held by the rebel Houthi movement, medical and security sources told AFP news agency.
