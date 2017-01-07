Woman who campaigned for female literacy shot dead in broad daylight

Yemeni women wave national flag at rally to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2011 Arab Spring A female charity worker who campaigned to improve women's literacy in Yemen has been killed in a drive-by shooting. Amat al-Aleem al-Asbahi was shot dead in central Taiz on December 25 by two motorcyclist as she walked on a busy street in the city centre.

