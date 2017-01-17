Urgent Action: Two Baha'i Men Forcibly Disappeared
The fate and whereabouts of two members of Yemen's Baha'i community remain unknown following their arrest on 11 January. They have been denied contact with their families and lawyer, and are at risk of torture and other ill-treatment.
