UN warns Yemen may face famine this year

The United Nations aid chief has warned Yemen was sliding deeper into humanitarian crisis and could face famine this year. The poor Arab country has been engulfed in war since a Saudi-led coalition launched a bombing campaign in March 2015 to push back Iran-backed Houthi rebels who had seized the capital, Sanaa, and other cities.

