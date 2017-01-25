UN experts warn Saudi-led coalition allies over war crimes in Yemen

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition has carried out attacks in Yemen that "may amount to war crimes," U.N. sanctions monitors reported to the world body's Security Council, warning coalition allies including the United States, Britain and France that they are obligated to respect international humanitarian law. Pro-Houthi fighters, who have been injured during recent fighting, shout slogans during a rally held to honour those injured or maimed while fighting in Houthi ranks in Sanaa, Yemen, January 29, 2017.

