UN agency renews call for protecting children after deadly attacks in Yemeni capital

This photo shows Amal who is looking at her destroyed home in Sana'a, Yemen, after it was hit by an airstrike in April 2015. Photo: UNICEF/Ahmed Jahaf 11 January 2017 – At least one girl has been killed and four others injured in attacks near a school outside the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, leading the United Nations Children's Fund to renew its call on the people involved in the country's conflict to protect children and stop attacks on civilian structures.

