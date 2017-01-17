Two suspected al Qaeda members killed...

Two suspected al Qaeda members killed in drone strike in Yemen - officials

21 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SANAA: Two suspected members of al Qaeda's Yemen branch were killed on Sunday by what local officials believed was a U.S. drone strike. The men were killed when a missile hit the vehicle in which they were travelling in southern al-Bayda province, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

