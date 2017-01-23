Trump's Vainglorious Affront to the C.I.A.

The death of Robert Ames, who was America's top intelligence officer for the Middle East, is commemorated among the hundred and seventeen stars on the white marble Memorial Wall at C.I.A. headquarters, in Langley, Virginia. He served long years in the region's hellholes-Beirut; Tehran; Sanaa, Yemen; Kuwait City; and Cairo-often in the midst of war or turmoil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.