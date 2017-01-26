Trump's impending bans on refugees and immigrants triggers fears globally
A Syrian woman fixes a girl's hair under hanged laundry at a compound housing Syrian refugees in Sidon, southern Lebanon Jan. 25, 2017. A Trump administration draft executive order to start vetting potential immigrants and visitors, as well as institute bans on refugees seeking to resettle in the United States, will shatter countless dreams and divide families, according to would-be immigrants and human rights activists.
