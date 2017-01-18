Trump will inherit Obama's ineffectua...

Trump will inherit Obama's ineffectual policies on Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

Among the muddled Middle East policies the Trump administration will inherit from President Obama is U.S. involvement in Saudi Arabia's bloody and futile intervention in Yemen. Pushed by its ambitious, 31-year-old deputy crown prince, the kingdom plunged into Yemen's civil war in 2015 and since then has carried out some of the most brutal attacks in a war-ravaged Middle East with substantial American support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Laurice Tatum 1
News Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,382

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC