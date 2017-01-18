Trump will inherit Obama's ineffectual policies on Saudi Arabia

Among the muddled Middle East policies the Trump administration will inherit from President Obama is U.S. involvement in Saudi Arabia's bloody and futile intervention in Yemen. Pushed by its ambitious, 31-year-old deputy crown prince, the kingdom plunged into Yemen's civil war in 2015 and since then has carried out some of the most brutal attacks in a war-ravaged Middle East with substantial American support.

