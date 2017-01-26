Trump Visa Denials target same countr...

Trump Visa Denials target same countries Bush vowed to Overthrow

Juan Cole

Trump's shameful halt to the admission of refugees for 6 months and his 3-month pause in allowing entry to the US from seven countries is being advertised as driven by security concerns. What is remarkable to me is how much this list resembles the one drawn up by the Bush administration , only in that case Bush intended to overthrow their governments and risk plunging them into instability.

Chicago, IL

