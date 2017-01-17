Ten killed in rocket attacks in southern Yemen by Saudi military vessels
Smoke billows in the distance as Yemeni pro-government forces patrol during clashes with Houthi rebels in Yemen's western Dhubab district, on January 9, 2017. Ten people have been killed in rocket attacks by Saudi military vessels against a residential neighborhood in Yemen's southwestern coastal province of Taiz.
