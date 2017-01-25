Suspected US commando raid in Yemen k...

Suspected US commando raid in Yemen kills three al Qaeda members: residents

SANAA: Helicopter-born commandoes, believed to be Americans, launched a raid in southern Yemen at dawn on Sunday that killed several people, including three al Qaeda suspects, residents told Reuters. The gunbattle in the rural Yakla district of al-Bayda province killed a senior leader in Yemen's al Qaeda branch, Abdulraoof al-Dhahab, along with his two brothers.

