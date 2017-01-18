Starving Yemenis resort to eating rub...

Starving Yemenis resort to eating rubbish

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Al Jazeera

The 45-year-old Sanaa resident has no job and no money to buy food. Today, there is just one place to which he knows he can turn for help: The dump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Laurice Tatum 1
News Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC