Slaughter of rare turtles in Yemen 'alarming'

Yesterday

At least 250 critically endangered turtles in a national protectorate in Yemen have been killed by humans within the past month, according to area residents and officials. Sharma Protectorate, a nesting place for rare green turtles, is a two-hour drive east of Mukalla, the capital of Yemen's eastern Hadramout province.

Chicago, IL

