Saudi-backed Yemeni forces recapture key military base near Red Sea coast

The Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces took full control of a key military base along the Red Sea coast in Taiz province on Monday after four days of fierce battles, an army commander told Xinhua. "The army units supported by the Saudi-led Arab coalition managed to recapture Omari military base and kicked pro-Houthi forces out from the surrounding areas following fierce fighting and airstrikes," the local army commander said on condition of anonymity.

